Walker hopes federal government shutdown can be avoided

Gov. Scott Walker says he thinks President Donald Trump will have to deliver on building a wall along the Mexican border, but it's not worth shutting down the federal government over.

Walker was asked Monday about Trump's demand that Congress fund his promised border wall with Mexico in a must-pass spending bill.

Walker says "at some point they have to deliver on" building the wall, but "people want stability" on the budget. He says he hopes a government shutdown can be avoided.

....the wall is not built, which it will be, the drug situation will NEVER be fixed the way it should be!#BuildTheWall — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2017

Walker says he also sees "good signs" in Trump's first 100 days in office and he's hopeful that tax reform and a new federal health care law is coming.

Walker cited what he called Trump's "top-notch" Cabinet and easing of regulations affecting manufacturing and agriculture as positives.