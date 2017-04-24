2017 Rib Mountain Snowmelt Contest

Guess the last date that there will be snow on Rib Mountain in Spring or Summer of 2017!

Official Contest Rules

1. No purchase necessary.

2. To be eligible you must guess the last date there is snow on Rib Mountain in the Spring or Summer of 2017.

3. Only 1 entry (with one date) allowed per person.

4. The entry period will be from April 26th through the end of the day (midnight) on May 5th.

5. Contestants must enter the contest online at WAOW.com or by mail. To enter by mail, entrants must send a postcard or letter with their name, address, and prediction (the last date there is snow on Rib Mountain in the Spring or Summer of 2017) to “Snowmelt Contest,” WAOW-TV, 1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau WI 54403.

6. The “winners” are everyone that correctly predicts the last date there is snow on Rib Mountain. The top 5 prizes will be determined and awarded through a random drawing that includes all “winners”. All other “winners” that are NOT selected in the random drawing will receive a consolation prize.

7. Prizes are as follows: 1st prize: $250 R-store gift card plus 52 basic car wash coupons, 2nd prize: $150 R-store gift card, 3rd prize $100 R-store gift card, 4th prize: $50 R-store gift card, 5th prize: $25 R-store gift card. Consolation prize: one R-store car wash coupon.

8. Odds of winning are based on the number of entries received.

9. WAOW will conduct the contest and WAOW is the final judge on all matters related to this contest. The judges' decisions are final, binding and conclusive on all matters. By entering this contest, entrants accept and agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges relative to the contest.

10. In the event of non-compliance, an alternative winner might be selected.

11. Winners must be willing to have their name presented on WAOW-TV or other WAOW media outlets. Winner's names might be used for publicity purposes without further compensation.

12. Employees of WAOW and their families, its subsidiaries, divisions and related companies, its promotional agencies and all participating promotional partners are not eligible.

13. Any applicable taxes are the responsibility of the winner.

14. WAOW reserves the right to settle all disputes and to change and alter the details of the contest as circumstances merit.

15. All prizes will be mailed to winners, unless winners arrange to pick up the prize at the WAOW office in Wausau.

16. Winners are not eligible to win another contest with WAOW for 30 days after winning, unless specifically allowed in other contest rules.