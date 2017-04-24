Viral Kansas prom duo joins Wake Up live for a recap of their unforgettable evening

Wake Up Wisconsin had a live guest join us all of the way from Kansas, Monday morning!

High school senior, Shaedon Wedel's proposal went viral online. He asked his best friend's little sister, 15-year-old Carlie Wittman, who has down syndrome, to their high school prom.

When a central Wisconsin family saw the story on Newsline 9, they wanted to help! They donated and collected money for a "Cinderella" style dress from Circle the Date in Stevens Point, and sent it to Carlie!

Saturday, Carlie and Shaedon went to prom. Instead of arriving in a limo, they were helicoptered in by Doritos, one of Carlie's favorite snacks.

"My main goal was just to give her a spectacular night and that's exactly what happened, she had a great time," Shaedon said.