Spouses of veterans on 27th Honor Flight recognized in Wausau

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) - While nearly 90 Never Forgotten Honor Flight veterans were in Washington, D.C. touring war monuments and other attractions Monday, their spouses were honored in Wausau.

The Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum organized several events for the spouses, including a luncheon, a tour of the galleries and a chance to create some artwork with their own hands.

"That is a great way to engage their creativity and have something to show off when their spouses return in the evening," Museum Director Kathy Foley said.

The museum has hosted the luncheon since 2011.

Monday's Honor Flight, the 27th since the first one in April 2010, featured eight World War II veterans, 31 Korean War veterans and 47 Vietnam War veterans from central and northern Wisconsin, organizers said.

The group was to return to Central Wisconsin Airport about 10 p.m.

With Monday's trip, the Never Forgotten Honor Flight has taken 2,474 veterans to Washington, D.C. The 2017 schedule includes three more flights -- May 22, Sept. 11 and Oct. 9.  

