SPECIAL REPORT: Draft dream

Many kids dream of playing in the NFL, but for most it's just a dream.

Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk is about to see that dream become a reality as he heads to the NFL draft Thursday.

It's been an unconventional route to the NFL after transferring several times and at one point taking a year away from football.

The left tackle has stuck to his Stevens Point roots, playing high school football at SPASH and spending two years at Division III University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, before ultimately transferring to play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

We sat down with Ramczyk and his parents leading up to the day they'd never thought they'd see.

See this special report only on Newsline 9 on draft day, Thursday April 27.