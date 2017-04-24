Central Wisconsin under 'Very High' fire danger warning

Burning is not permitted Monday in most of central Wisconsin due to very high fire danger levels, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Marathon, Taylor, Clark, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Juneau, Adams and Waushara counties are currently listed as "Very High" for fire danger.

Burning in barrels, debris piles and grassy or wooded areas is not allowed, DNR said on its website.

Campfires are strongly discouraged - but are permitted if being used for cooking or warming purposes. Extreme caution should be taken with any burning, the DNR said.

The rest of Wisconsin currently has high fire danger listed, with counties along Lake Michigan only being listed as Moderate.