Ex-Packers CB Sam Shields fined $500 in marijuana case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields will pay a $500 fine after pleading no contest to marijuana possession.

The 29-year-old Shields changed his plea Monday after earlier pleading not guilty.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia stemming from the Oct. 19 incident at his Green Bay-area home was dropped.

Shields had faced up to six months in jail.

A criminal complaint says officers went to Shields' home after he received a package from Colorado, where recreational use of marijuana is legal. The complaint says Shields acknowledged having marijuana in his home.

Shields suffered his fourth concussion in the 2016 regular-season opener. He spent several months on injured reserve before the Packers released him in February.

