Jimmie Johnsons grabs rare Bristol win after Larson mishap

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) -- Jimmie Johnson has won consecutive races for the 11th time in his career with a rare victory at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The seven-time NASCAR champion doesn't consider Bristol to be his best track, and Monday's victory was only the second at Thunder Valley in his career. But Johnson's Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports was strong enough to contend with Kyle Larson, the points leader and most dominant driver of the day. A speeding penalty on Larson late in the race allowed Johnson to make it look easy in the end.

Clint Bowyer finished second and Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick was third in the race postponed a day by rain.

Matt Kenseth was the highest finishing Toyota driver with a very quiet fourth. Joey Logano in a Ford was fifth for Team Penske and Larson rallied to sixth.

