US Supreme Court won't block Arkansas execution

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- The Latest on Arkansas' attempt to carry out the nation's first double execution since 2000 (all times local):

The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to block the execution of the first of two Arkansas inmates scheduled to die Monday night in what would be the nation's first double-execution since 2000.

Justices denied the request for a stay from Jack Jones, whose execution is scheduled for 7 p.m. Jones argued his poor health could lead to excessive pain during the lethal injection.

He had a leg amputated in prison because of diabetes-related complications, was sentenced to death for the rape and killing of a woman in northern Arkansas.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the majority in the decision Monday night.

A second execution is planned for later Monday, though inmate Marcel Williams still has pending appeals.