Reports: Ex-Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Close to Deal With New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (KSTP) -- Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is close to signing with New Orleans, per reports from the NFL Network and the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The Vikings open the season vs. New Orleans at U.S. Bank Stadium Monday night September 11.

NFL Network reports the deal will be worth in the vicinity of $3M for 2017.

The Vikings declined to exercise Peterson's $18M for 2017.

Peterson, who began his Vikings career in 2017, is the team's all-time leading rusher with 11,747 yards.

After a knee injury last year, he played in just three games.