CONFESSION: Former teacher admits to classroom sex with teen student

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- A former Menomonee Falls high school teacher pleaded no contest on Monday to three counts of sex with a minor in exchange for having nine other counts dropped.

Judge Ralph Ramirez found April Novak guilty and scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 29.

Novak could face up to 18 years in prison for the crime, which, according to the criminal complaint, occurred several times on a classroom couch over the span of two months in 2015.

The district attorney said he'll recommend that Novak serve time in prison.

Novak resigned from her position as a reading specialist at the school and her husband filed for legal separation after the charges were filed.