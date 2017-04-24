CONFESSION: Former teacher admits to classroom sex with teen stu - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

CONFESSION: Former teacher admits to classroom sex with teen student

Posted:

WAUKESHA (WISN) -- A former Menomonee Falls high school teacher pleaded no contest on Monday to three counts of sex with a minor in exchange for having nine other counts dropped.

Judge Ralph Ramirez found April Novak guilty and scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 29.

Novak could face up to 18 years in prison for the crime, which, according to the criminal complaint, occurred several times on a classroom couch over the span of two months in 2015.

The district attorney said he'll recommend that Novak serve time in prison.

Novak resigned from her position as a reading specialist at the school and her husband filed for legal separation after the charges were filed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.