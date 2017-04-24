Third annual "Walk for Autism" held in Medford

It was all blue in Medford Monday, as the community sported the color in support of Autism Awareness Month.

For the third year in a row, the Taylor County Autism Support Group held the "Walk for Autism."

"It's kind of like our Super Bowl here in Medford in our month long of autism awareness activities," said the group's president, Joseph Greget. "We all come together to show our support, to help educate and help advocate for those with autism."

The event focused on the positives, because although there are challenges, in the end - kids on the spectrum bring more joy to those around them, than hardship.

"They bring a delight that you don't expect," said Kathie Shaw. "It just comes out of nowhere."

"There's just a special spirit in them that brings a lot of happiness to everyone," added Nancy Hammer.

In addition to the blue everyone was wearing, local businesses also displayed blue lights in their storefronts to show their support.