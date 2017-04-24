Monday Sports Report: Wausau West baseball overcomes 5-1 deficit - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monday Sports Report: Wausau West baseball overcomes 5-1 deficit to beat Rapids

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Monday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Baseball
Amherst 5, Shiocton 0
   Amherst's Marcus Glodowski threw a no-hitter in the Falcons' win.
D.C. Everest 16, Merrill 6
Gilman 7, Loyal 4
Medford 3, Marathon 0
Mosinee 13, Nekoosa 0
Tigerton 7, Gresham 3
Weyauwega-Fremont 3, Bonduel 2

Softball
Athens 12, Chequamegon 2
Blair-Taylor 6, Greenwood 0
D.C. Everest 6, Wausau West 0
Gilman 17, Prentice 7
Marathon 7, Thorp 1
Mosinee 9, Merrill 0
Pacelli 9, Iola-Scandinavia 7
Rosholt 16, Bowler 2
Spencer 10, Loyal 0
Wild Rose 8, Tri-County 7
Weyauwega-Fremont 10, Bonduel 0

Lacrosse
Wausau Wolfpack 17, Green Bay Metro 2

