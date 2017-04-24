Monday Sports Report: Wausau West baseball overcomes 5-1 deficit to beat Rapids

Cards' Wainwright has HR, 4 RBIs in first win of season

Adam Wainwright homered and drove in four runs while getting his first victory of the season, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 Friday night.

