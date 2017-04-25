Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip to Berlin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ivanka Trump advocates for women, girls in trip to Berlin

Posted:

By CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Ivanka Trump's advocacy for women and girls is taking her to a conference in Berlin Tuesday. The international outing is aimed at building support for investment in women's economic empowerment programs.

Back home, the first daughter's plan to push for policies that benefit working mothers is getting less of the spotlight.

Trump, an unpaid White House adviser, has not yet offered specific legislation or publicly revealed how she plans to move forward with the child care and family leave policies she promoted during her father's campaign.

But a senior administration official says she and others have been working quietly behind the scenes to revise her campaign proposals and build momentum.

