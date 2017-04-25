Trump's Mar-a-Lago loses State Department promotion posting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump's Mar-a-Lago loses State Department promotion posting

By JULIE BYKOWICZ
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- After a storm of ethics criticism, the U.S. State Department has removed its promotional posting about President Donald Trump's Florida resort.

Mar-a-Lago was described in an April 4 blog post as "Trump's Florida estate" and the "winter White House." Left unsaid: Mar-a-Lago is part of Trump's business empire. After his election, the resort doubled its membership fee to $200,000.

The State Department said late Monday that its intention was "to inform the public about where the president has been hosting world leaders" and that it regrets "any misperception." That statement now appears in place of the original blog post.

