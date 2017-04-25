A budget deficit challenge for Trump's tax plan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A budget deficit challenge for Trump's tax plan

Posted:

By JOSH BOAK and STEPHEN OHLEMACHER
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's campaign pledge to slash the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 15 percent raises a thorny question for the White House.

How can the president deliver the "massive" tax cut he promised without also blowing a massive hole in the budget?

Most outside economic analyses say such tax cuts would likely fuel even larger deficits for a federal government already projected to see its debt steadily rise. They are also unlikely to generate Trump's ambitious promised growth rate of 3 percent a year, roughly double the 1.6 percent growth achieved last year.

