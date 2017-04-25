Manitowoc 7th grader receives statewide recognition for homeless shelter assistance

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) -- A Manitowoc 7th grader's dedication to community service will soon be recognized by state lawmakers.

Lia Haile launched the "Hopeful Hearts Club" in 2012 which provides assistance to kids and families at the Hope House, which is a homeless shelter in Manitowoc.

For the 13-year-old teenager, it's a hobby which involves putting together gift baskets and throwing birthday parties for kids who otherwise would go without.

Lia said, "Five years ago I met a little boy in the shelter whose birthday it was the day my mom and I were supposed to drop off donations, but I felt bad because we didn't have anything for him. So then after that I just kind of asked how I can get more involved or how he can have a birthday party and it just spread from there."

Since then, Lia's hosted more than 50 celebrations for children, as part of her "Hopeful Hearts Club."

Each kid gets a cake, a small gift, and party decorations.

Plus, new arrivals receive a welcome bag which includes a variety of different items, all of which have been donated through Lia's fundraising efforts.

It's hard work that even State Representative Paul Tittl recognizes.

"Some people don't think we have a homeless problem, but we do. I think for her to shine a little bit of light into somebody's birthday when their having problems with their family I think that's just an awesome thing," said the Manitowoc Republican.

As a result, Lia will receive a "Hometown Hero" award before the state Assembly on May 2.

She hopes to inspire others.

"It feels really great to know that I'm able to positively help out in my community and it's really great in this community because everyone is so great and supportive," said Lia.