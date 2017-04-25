9-year-old girl shaves head in honor of brother, late mom - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

9-year-old girl shaves head in honor of brother, late mom

ALBERTA, CALGARY, CANADA (CBC/CNN) -

Sofia Smith, 9, who lost her mother to cancer, wept as she got her first-ever haircut in front of her cheering schoolmates.

She had her long locks shaved in honor of her mother, who died of cancer, and to show solidarity with her teen brother, who is now fighting cancer.

“It makes me feel good because I’m doing it for someone I really love,” Sofia said before her haircut.

About 70 other students shaved their heads at the event, inspired by Sofia. Her goal was to raise a few hundred dollars for a Calgary cancer charity, but she ended up raising $20,000.

Sofia’s brother is undergoing chemotherapy and doctors say his prognosis is good.

