SPECIAL REPORT: Where all the tornadoes?

On April 10, 2011, nine tornadoes tore across north central Wisconsin, including a destructive EF-3 tornado in Merrill.

In all, 15 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin that day, part of the 38 total in 2011.

Since then, it has been relatively quiet the past five severe weather seasons.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes a year. Following the very active year in 2011, only four tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin in 2012, and each year since has stayed below average.

Not only has there been fewer tornadoes in Wisconsin, there has been a decrease nationally since 2011. Just under 1,700 tornadoes were confirmed across the United States in 2011, falling to 939 in 2012, and only 843 last year. Violent tornadoes, rated between EF-3 and EF-5, have also drastically decreased here in Wisconsin over the past four decades.

However, 2017 has gotten off to an active and fast start, with 573 confirmed tornadoes through April 25th.

We'll take a deeper look some possible reasons why we have seen a lack of tornadoes, and if the active start in the south means active weather for central Wisconsin.

Newsline 9's Samantha Kuffel brings you this special report on Monday May on Newsline 9 at 10.