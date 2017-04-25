Where have all of the tornadoes gone?

On April 10th, 2011, a tornado ripped through homes, neighborhoods, and businesses in Merrill and left mass devastation through the city.More >>
By the time September rolls around, leaves are beginning to change and the air is starting to feel more crisp. People's minds generally sway away from thoughts of severe weather and tornadoes, but it is not all that uncommon in North Central Wisconsin.More >>
When severe weather is heading for Marathon County, there's a line of communication to let residents know of the potential severity of each storm.More >>
Weather officials have confirmed a tornado touched down about two miles south of Marathon City in Marathon County, and was on the ground intermittently for about five minutes.More >>
It was all blue in Medford Monday, as the community sported the color in support of Autism Awareness Month.More >>
