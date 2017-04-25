Monroe Co. man, 54, charged with driving drunk for 12th time

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A judge ordered a 54-year-old Monroe County man jailed on a $100,000 cash bond after he was charged with driving drunk for the 12th time.

Robert Radl of Wyeville was arrested April 18 about 7:30 p.m. after he pulled his flatbed truck into The Store gas station in Saratoga and someone saw him remove a case of beer from the cab and place it into a storage compartment, the criminal complaint said.

When Radl walked using the wall of the building to stand, police were called and a preliminary breath test indicated Radl's blood-alcohol level was 0.288 percent, more than three times the legal limit to drive, the complaint said.

"Robert struggled with speaking, his face was red, could not keep his eyes open, had blood shot eyes and had urinated on his pants," the complaint said.

Radl told investigators he drank a six pack of beer before driving to The Store after picking up a check, the complaint said.

Radl has been convicted 11 times for drunken driving since January 1989, the first being when he was a teenager, the complaint said.

The maximum punishment for a 12th conviction for operating while intoxicated is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine and loss of driving privileges for three years, the complaint said.

Radl is to return to court May 1 for a preliminary hearing, according to online Wood County court records.