Scott Baio clarifies remarks on Erin Moran after backlash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Scott Baio clarifies remarks on Erin Moran after backlash

Posted:
MGN MGN
NEW YORK (AP) -

Scott Baio says he was responding to media reports when he suggested the death of his former "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi" co-star Erin Moran may have been due to substance abuse problems.

Authorities in Indiana said Monday that Moran likely died from cancer at her home on Saturday at the age of 56.

Earlier in the day, Baio told New York's WABC radio about Moran's death that "if you do drugs or drink, you're going to die," but added that he didn't know if drugs or alcohol were the cause.

Baio's comments drew a backlash on social media. He clarified in a Facebook post that he had heard reports that Moran died of a heroin overdose and the radio interview took place before authorities mentioned her cancer.

Baio says he's "heartbroken" over Moran's death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.