Appleton Police say shooting suspect in custody

A suspect in a north side shooting is in custody, according to Appleton Police Sgt. Dave Lund.

Police say the suspect was located at Riverside Cemetery. They have not released the identity of the suspect or any additional information about his capture.

A report of shots fired in the 2900 Block of N Union Street came in at about 1:06 p.m. Police arrived to find a victim who had been struck by gunfire in the lower body area. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim was found outside of an apartment, but police do not know where the shooting occurred.

Police ordered a lock down for several schools on the city's north side. That lock down was lifted at about 2:30 p.m.

