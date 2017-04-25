HONOR FLIGHT: World War II veterans part of dwindling generation

Veterans from North Central Wisconsin traveled to Washington D.C. on Monday as part of the 27th Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

More than 80 World War II, Vietnam and Korean War veterans made the trip. They spent the day touring around war memorials.

Of the veterans, eight served in World War II. Organizers said it is rare to have so many veterans from 'The Greatest Generation' on a flight.

“It was a hard war and it was an earned war,” WWII Navy veteran Wayne Wolden said.

Wolden, 94, spent three years at sea working on a repair ship. He said walking around the war memorials took him back in time.

“Refreshes one's memory,” he said. “Brings back ancient memories.”

While Wolden served in the Pacific Ocean, other veterans served at home.

“I worked on fighter planes before they went back overseas,” WWII Marine Corps veteran Dorothy Parker said. “Just wanted to do my share, it's what I wanted to do.”

Parker, 93, was one of few females.

“Just everyone was wonderful, but there were a few that resented women in service at that time,” she said.

Both Parker and Wolden said they look back on their time in service positively. Something Marine Corps veteran Asa Simmons agreed with.

“I was a radar technician,” Simmons said. “I have a very fond memory. I enjoyed going new places and learning new things.”

Throughout the day in the nation's capital, all eight World War II veterans were repeatedly thanked for their service.

“It's quite an honor,” Wolden said.

The eight, representing a shrinking group of veterans from 'The Greatest Generation'.