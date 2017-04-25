Local law enforcement educate students on texting and driving

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at Auburndale High School got a wake up call about distracted driving.

Police re-enacted a fatal crash involving texting and driving using students as victims.

The demonstration is done every four years to get kids thinking about the challenges of the road.

"It's the acknowledgment of whether it's texting and driving, drinking and driving, the results are all the same. Hopefully we can avoid it. If we save one person, that's what we are after," said Auburndale Fire Chief, Todd Bores.

Officials hope to continue this tradition in the future.