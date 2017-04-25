Local law enforcement educate students on texting and driving - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Local law enforcement educate students on texting and driving

Posted:
By Jordan Betts, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) --  Students at Auburndale High School got a wake up call about distracted driving.

Police re-enacted a fatal crash involving texting and driving using students as victims.

The demonstration is done every four years to get kids thinking about the challenges of the road.

"It's the acknowledgment of whether it's texting and driving, drinking and driving, the results are all the same. Hopefully we can avoid it. If we save one person, that's what we are after," said Auburndale Fire Chief, Todd Bores.

Officials hope to continue this tradition in the future.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.