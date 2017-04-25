Gov. Walker weighs in on possible government shutdown

Gov. Scott Walker thinks the government will avoid a shutdown.

Walker made the comments during a stop at Antigo High School Tuesday.

Lawmakers have until the end of the week to reach a compromise on the budget, otherwise a shutdown looms.

Governor Walker thinks lawmakers understand that stability is the only way to keep our country growing.

"I think there's plenty of things to do to meet the promises the President as well as members of Congress have made to voters in the last election, and do it without shutting the government down," Walker said.

Walker traveled to Antigo High School announcing a $25,000 grant for the fab lab, which teaches students about everything from 3-D printers to laser engraving.