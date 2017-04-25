Green Bay to run one set of cars on Zippin Pippin this year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When Bay Beach Amusement Park opens for the season next month, you may find the lines longer than years past to ride the Zippin Pippin.

The city has decided to operate one train of cars on the roller-coaster instead of two this year.

The ride was shut down for two-and-a-half weeks last summer after a set of cars failed to stop and crashed into the train ahead of it. A rider and two park workers were injured.

State investigators found four violations, including a loose brake sensor and operators not being in their proper positions, but didn't determine exactly what caused the accident.

The cars were repaired by the manufacturer and recertified, but the Zippin Pippin reopened running one set of cars.

A statement from Mayor Jim Schmitt's office says in part:

(We) have been focused on ensuring the safety of all park visitors. With this in mind, the City of Green Bay has elected to operate only one train on the Zippin Pippin Roller Coaster for the 2017 season. To date, the experts investigating the incident last June involving the ride have been unable to pinpoint the exact cause of the malfunction. The City will continue to operate only a single train until the City is satisfied that there is no potential for reoccurrence. The City’s first and foremost concern is always the safety of Bay Beach park visitors. Riders can expect that the Zippin Pippin will continue to be an enjoyable, safe experience.

The Zippin Pippin opened in 2011.

The city is celebrating Bay Beach Amusement Park's 125th anniversary this year. The park opens the weekend of May 6.