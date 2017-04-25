Oneida Co. woman fights to get dogs back

The founder of It Matters to One Animal Rescue in the Town of Sugar Camp petitioned to get her dogs back in court Tuesday.

Nearly 40 dogs were seized from the rescue run by Stephanie Schneider back in February.

Schneider was arrested shortly after, but the Oneida County District Attorney has not officially charged her. However, the sheriff's department did book her for mistreating animals, failing to provide them with food and water, and obstruction of justice.

Two witnesses took the stand Tuesday: Collin Benell of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; and Nancy Reklau, a sheriff's deputy who is also a certified humane officer.

They were presented with photos taken on February 6, the day the animals were seized from It Matters to One.

They both described a dirty scene, with feces inside the building and in the dogs' outdoor area, and poor living conditions.

"I was trying to capture that the enclosure did not have sufficient square footage," said Benell.

"A lot of dried feces," added Reklau. "And dog fur."

The courtroom was packed and tense, with many people supporting both sides of the case.

Those with Schneider said she's a wonderful caretaker. They wore shirts with the It Matters to One logo.

People against her said they never want to see her care for an animal again. Those individuals wore shirts with the phrase "I am with Darcy," written on them. Darcy was the dog that sparked the initial investigation.

The hearing will continue May 25.