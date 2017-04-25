Governor Scott Walker weighs in on dairy crisis

The dairy crisis continues in Wisconsin as farmers struggle to sell their milk.

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Scott Walker touched on the growing problem saying the state is taking steps for immediate relief to farmers.

This comes after dozens of dairy farmers were dropped from a milk buyer following a Canadian policy change.

"We announced loan guarantees that go beyond traditional agricultural loan guarantees to help any of the farmers and processors if we're not able to reach a resolution that helps us with the Canada situation," said Governor Scott Walker. "That gets them the relief they need particularly in the short-term."

Walker said he's spoken to President Donald Trump several times on the dairy issue. At a roundtable with farmers Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order establishing a task force to help agriculture growth.

"Our farmers deserve a government that serves their interests and empowers them to do the hard work they love so much," said President Trump.

No long-term solution has been put in place.