Ft. Atkinson man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting a Michigan teen

JEFFERSON CO. (WISN) -- A Fort Atkinson man is facing federal charges for allegedly crossing state lines with a teenager he met online and locking her in his home.

According to court papers, James Werner, 43, met the 14-year-old Michigan girl on the social media site Kik.

The affidavit states Werner drove to the teen’s home in Saginaw, Michigan, on April 15 and brought her back to his apartment in Fort Atkinson.

The teen told investigators that Werner touched her and claimed he talked more than once about raping her.

According to the affidavit, Werner bought the girl a tablet so she could communicate while he was away.

The girl communicated with a friend via Kik telling the friend, "I am a missing child," and "I was taken."

A screen shot of that conversation was sent to another child whose mother reported it to authorities.

Police tracked an IP address to Werner’s home and found the girl in his bedroom.

Werner is charged with transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, coercion and enticement and travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.