WIAA purchases concussion insurance policy for all of its athletes

Beginning next season, every WIAA student-athlete will be covered by concussion insurance.

The WIAA has purchased a policy for all of its student-athletes which it says provides them with complete protection should they suffer a concussion during a WIAA event. The organization, which governs high school sports in Wisconsin, said in a press release Tuesday that its athletes would have "zero out-of-pocket costs" if they suffer a concussion.

The policy was approved at the WIAA board of control meeting on Tuesday.

“We don’t want a single student-athlete to not be evaluated or treated for a concussion because of the cost,” former Board of Control president Mike Beighley said in the press release. “This coverage provides one more level of support for member schools and student-athletes in making school sports as safe an experience as they can be.”

The WIAA is the fourth state to provide this coverage for all its student-athletes. It usually has about 80,000 student-athletes participting across the state each year.

The insurance policy is the HeadStrong Concussion Insurance Program, which was developed by Dissinger Reed Insurance. The policy costs $1.50 per athlete.

The WIAA said it will cover every student-athlete in grades 6-12 while participating in any practice or game sanctioned by the WIAA.

The press release explains: "For any claim, the participant’s insurance would first be billed and then the HeadStrong Insurance would act as secondary insurance and assist with unpaid deductibles or co-pays. The maximum benefit is $25,000 per injury, and there is no deductible per claim."