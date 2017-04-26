Homeland Security formally opening immigrant crime office - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Homeland Security formally opening immigrant crime office

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Homeland Security Department is set to launch an office for American victims of immigrant crime.

The Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement, or VOICE, opens Wednesday and is intended to keep victims informed of the immigration proceedings of suspects.

Critics have argued that such an office is misguided in part because multiple studies show that immigrants are less likely to commit crime than native-born U.S. citizens.

President Donald Trump announced the office in his speech to Congress in February.  The office's creation was also part of an executive order aimed at combating illegal immigration.

Trump's tough approach to illegal immigration was the core issue of his campaign. The office's opening comes as his administration is highlighting his accomplishments as he approaches the 100-day marker of his presidency.

