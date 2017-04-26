Different president, same old government shutdown threats

By ERICA WERNER

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Many of the players have changed in Congress and the White House. But the same gridlock and partisan brinksmanship of the past eight years have lawmakers scrambling to avoid a government shutdown this week.

Unless consensus is reached on catch-all $1 trillion legislation for the remainder of the 2017 budget year and leftover business from 2016, the government will partially shut down Saturday. A very short-term extension, known as a "continuing resolution," is likely.

Little has really changed under President Donald Trump.