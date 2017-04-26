'This is a GAME:' Glendale little league sign gets national attention

A photo of a sign at a Glendale little league field received nationwide attention in recent days after being posted to Reddit and shared to millions of ESPN reporter Darren Rovell's followers.

The sign, which Rovell shared on Monday afternoon with his nearly 1.8 million followers, offers a friendly to parents about being civil during their kids' games:

These are KIDS. This is a GAME. Coaches are VOLUNTEERS. Umpires are HUMAN. Your child is NOT being scouted by the Brewers today.

"Should be required on every youth baseball fence," Rovell said.

Rovell appears to have snagged the photo from Reddit after it was posted there on Saturday by user Trayf.

The sign has existed at the Glendale Little League Complex, at 1401 West Civic Drive, for a number of years.

"A few years ago we were having some issues and I think a lot of leagues- youth sports leagues- parents were getting a little bit fired up," Glendale Little League president John Diedrich said.

Diedrich is also a news reporter whose story about the signs got picked up by USAToday. The signs have also captured international attention.

"A parent, who is new to our league saw the sign and was just thrilled with it," Diedrich said, "[He] took a picture of it and posted it to Reddit where he's a common poster and it just took off from there."

Parents like Chad Roulette agree with the sentiments expressed on the sign.

"I'm kind of surprised it's gone viral. It's just a good idea to remind parents and players, everybody involved that no one's really going pro here. It's about values," Roulette said.

Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) emphasizes the importance of character development for young athletes.

PCA spokesman David Jacobson said "The Glendale Little League sign is a great reminder to parents and all other spectators to keep youth sports in perspective."