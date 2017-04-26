Police receive break in Ft. Atkinson social media kidnapping

A 14-year-old Michigan girl is now safe after police say she was kidnapped and locked in a Jefferson County bedroom. Authorities say this happened after she met James Werner, 43, on the social media site Kik. Online chatting also ended up saving her though, according to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News.

According to an affidavit, Werner bought the girl a tablet while she was kidnapped, so they could still communicate when he had to leave him apartment. Thanks to that Fort Atkinson Police say they got a break in the case. "We received a call from a worker from a crisis text line out of North Carolina who basically stated that she was receiving text messages from a subject claiming to be a missing girl," says Lt. Chad Lange.

The teen had also been chatting on Kik with another child in Michigan, and that conversation was reported to police there. Authorities traced the texts to Werner's home and arrested him.

Police say Werner had driven all the way to Saginaw, Michigan to get the girl and bring her to his Fort Atkinson apartment. That's where she was found after her family reported her missing.

The girl told investigators Werner touched her and had talked about raping her more than once. However Werner told investigators a different story. He said the teen posted on Kik that she wanted to run away and was looking for someone to take her in. He added that she came with him willingly, and while he admitted to kissing and touching the girl over her clothes, he denied having the type of sexual contact alleged by her.

Werner is in the Jefferson County jail, and the DA is reviewing the case.

Police say this is a reminder to parents to check their kids' apps and texts. "Definitely got to see who they're talking to, what they're doing, what sites they're on," says Lt. Lange.