Human remains found in shed in Jefferson Co. fire

Human remains found in shed in Jefferson Co. fire

SOURCE: Sullivan Volunteer Fire Department
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) -

A day after a fire, human remains have been found in a shed in Ixonia.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said a home and the shed at W2355 Northside Road caught fire Monday morning.

The remains have not yet been identified.

