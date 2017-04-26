Rose sales provide Wausau Conservatory scholarships - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rose sales provide Wausau Conservatory scholarships

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau Conservatory of Music is launching its annual Mother's Day rose sale.

Roses are currently on sale on wausauconservatory.org. The flowers are available for pickup on Friday, May 12th and Saturday, May 13th.

Proceeds from the rose sale provide scholarships for students who cannot afford the cost of programs at the Wausau Conservatory.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.