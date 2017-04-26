Wake Up Pet Pause: Emergency preparedness kits - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up Pet Pause: Emergency preparedness kits

By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
It's important to be prepared for severe weather situations before the warnings and watches begin. Dolores Glytas recommends keeping a collection of materials ready at all times in case of emergency. The list is below:

-Medical records and important papers
     -Keep dry in plastic bags
-Picture of you and your pet
-All medication and Vet contact info
-Three days worth of water
-Backup collar and leash
-Familiar toys and treats
-Litter box and litter for cats
