Wake Up Pet Pause: Emergency preparedness kits

It's important to be prepared for severe weather situations before the warnings and watches begin. Dolores Glytas recommends keeping a collection of materials ready at all times in case of emergency. The list is below:

-Medical records and important papers

-Keep dry in plastic bags

-Picture of you and your pet

-All medication and Vet contact info

-Three days worth of water

-Backup collar and leash

-Familiar toys and treats

-Litter box and litter for cats