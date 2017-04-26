Madison community paramedics bring care to patients at home

State lawmakers want to create a new kind of medical care in Wisconsin, where paramedics become visiting doctors.

Madison Fire Department is the only fire department in the state already doing this as a pilot program they call community paramedics.

A year and a half ago, two paramedics took on 10 new patients, in a partnership with Meriter Hospital, to cut down on emergency room visits and give people better access to medical care.

Mindy Dessert and Gail Campbell have been stopping by Mary Stuart Paterson's apartment weekly, helping her cope with depression and alcoholism.

"If I need help with medical problems, they send me to someone who can help with that," Paterson tells 27 News.

Plus, they offer much-needed companionship to help her better understand her struggles and find ways to overcome them.

Paterson says she's really curbed her drinking since starting to meet with the paramedics and has been having fewer falls related to inner ear problems. She's gotten a better handle on her finances and now knows where to find help to get food and other essentials.

"The biggest thing we can do is try to connect them with people and connect them with resources," says Dessert. "I think for me, [what] was the most surprising was how many people to me seemed to have a lot of resources but still with the mental health stuff, were finding blocks on getting the help they needed or just admitting they need the help."

Now, as the program enters its second year, the pair will start seeing more patients, up to 10 every eight weeks.

State lawmakers are hoping this type of care could become the new standard in Wisconsin. A bill up for vote in the state Senate would define standards for community emergency medical services and set up training procedures for departments to follow when creating programs. It has already passed in the Assembly.

"We believe this has the potential to increase access and fill coverage gaps in rural areas- if a hospital is working with local EMS- it may help a patient who recently had surgery, for example, have follow up care done at home instead of driving 30 minutes or more to the hospital," says Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, in a statement to 27 News.

It could save money, too. Since the MFD program started, ER admissions have dropped, cutting costs for both Meriter Hospital and their patients in the program. The program operates on a $50-thousand grant that was renewed this year under the new parameters. The paramedics are also working with UW Hospital to provide follow up visits to older people who meet certain requirements after they're discharged from the hospital.

While Dessert and Campbell are moving on to new patients, they'll continue seeing Paterson. They call her their "legacy patient", because she's shown how the program can successfully put someone on the right path if they choose to improve their lives.

"The sustainability comes from their own self motivation and that's what we're shooting for ultimately," says Campbell. "If we could see Mary doing this by herself, we would love to just go and have lunch with her once in a while."

Paterson hopes her condition will continue improving with the paramedics' help, so she can start volunteering and helping people in need, too.

"It's what I really want to do," she says. "It's what I've been meaning to do but I just haven't gotten into it."