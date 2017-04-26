ESPN details Aaron Rodgers' awkward draft day

From ESPN

The day before the 2005 NFL draft, Aaron Rodgers joked with a few other prospects that they should throw some money in a pool to see who would be the last one called out of the green room at the Javits Convention Center in New York.

By the time Rodgers was picked at No. 24 by the Green Bay Packers, the rest of the players were long gone.

It was no longer a joke to Rodgers, whose draft day generated one of the most awkward green-room moments in NFL.

