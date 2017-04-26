Wausau homeless man convicted in hit-and-run crash, 7th OWI

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 53-year-old homeless man pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor hit and run and his seventh drunken-driving charge, according to online Marathon County court records.

The plea deal resolves three cases filed against Scot T. Newcomer, court records said.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Newcomer was arrested about a year ago following a crash in Wausau, according to police reports.

Newcomer left the scene and about two hours later was arrested after police were called about a possible intoxicated man trying to drive, reports said.

In May 2013 when Newcomer pleaded guilty to felony operating while intoxicated, he was sentenced to three years in prison and four years extended supervision, court records said..

The address listed for Newcomer on his three most recent criminal complaints was "homeless."