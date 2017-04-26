Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Help find Joseph Steffan

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police need help finding 35-year-old Joseph Steffan to question him about a woman who died of a drug overdose.

"He is a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation that happened in Stevens Point on Feb. 1," Sgt. Tony Zblewski said.

The Stevens Point City Times newspaper reported police were asking for information about the drug overdose of a 38-year old woman at a home on 2nd Street.

"He is not a suspect, but he is someone we want to talk with about it," Zblewski said.

Investigators say Steffan is wanted in several Wisconsin counties for heroin distribution and family court violations.

If you have information about Steffan contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.