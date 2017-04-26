Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Help find Joseph Steffan

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police need help finding 35-year-old Joseph Steffan to question him about a woman who died of a drug overdose.More >>
WESTON (WAOW) - A vandal used a BB or pellet gun to shoot out windows on two dump trucks on Anastasia Drive in Weston, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.
TOWN OF CORNING (WAOW) - UPDATE: A 40-year-old Wausau man fatally shot by a Lincoln County deputy sheriff fired three shots - one into the ground and two at the deputy - before the deputy radioed "shots fired" and returned fire, hitting the man and dropping him, according to a state report released Tuesday.
The founder of It Matters to One Animal Rescue in the Town of Sugar Camp petitioned to get her dogs back in court Tuesday.
