2017 NFL Draft Preview: Packers could trade down at No. 29

The Packers have eight total selections in this weekend’s NFL draft, including the No. 29 overall selection in the first round. Sports Director Brandon Kinnard takes a look at where Green Bay could look to go with its first round selection on Thursday night.

I'll start this out the same way I always do: Ted Thompson has drafted a defensive player in the first round in each of the last five drafts, and this year probably won't be any different. Though the Packers do have some needs on offense (running back, guard), they still have the ultimate trump card on that side of the ball in Aaron Rodgers. So, expect Thompson to look to provide Dom Capers with some much-needed talent as Green Bay tries to improve a pass defense that ranked second-to-last in the league in 2016, and almost single-handedly ended the Packers season by giving up 392 yards to Matt Ryan in the NFC Championship Game.

PASS DEFENSE

With that in tow, the first position that comes to mind is cornerback. And fittingly for Mr. Thompson, this is an incredibly deep cornerback class. Scout.com ranks seven corners in the top 40, so no matter how the draft unfolds you'd have to imagine there's top-tier talent on the board when the Packers are on the clock at No. 29.

Does Thompson take a swing at one of them in the first round? We all know the Packers pass defense needs help (it ranked 31st in the NFL last season), but the team already has a young stable of CBs in place - third years Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins and Ladarius Gunter are perhaps poised to take the next step, and veteran Davon House returned home via free agency after two years in Jacksonville. Would another young, talented-but-inexperienced cornerback really help here, or would Thompson be best served to try to improve other areas of the Packers defense and hope there's a ripple effect that also helps the secondary? I tend to lean toward option B.

PASS RUSH

Sometimes the best fix for a poor pass defense is an excellent pass rush. The Packers haven’t had a truly dominant one since their Super Bowl season in 2010, and with the free agency departures of Julius Peppers (aging) and Datone Jones (underperforming), they need some help at outside linebacker. Yes, Thompson locked up breakout star Nick Perry on a long term deal. But Clay Matthews will likely move around and play some inside linebacker once again, so pass-rush acquisition is a must for Green Bay at some point in this draft.

RUNNING BACK

How much confidence do the Packers have in Ty Montgomery? That’s the big question. After converting from wide receiver, No. 88 showed flashes late in the 2016 season – most notably a 182-yard performance in a win at Chicago on December 18. But is he a feature back?

The jury is still out on that one. Green Bay has shown a passive confidence in him, however. The front office passed on making a run at former Viking Adrian Peterson, who recently signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. Veteran Jamaal Charles is still on the free agent market, and has been linked to the Packers, but it’s unlikely they’ll take a chance on a 30-year-old running back who’s had three major knee injuries in his career – unless he comes at an extremely cheap price.

This is a very top-heavy running back class, with three players expected to go in the first round – Leonard Fournette (LSU), Christian McCaffery (Stanford) and Dalvin Cook (Florida State). If one of them unexpectedly falls to Green Bay at No. 29, I would make that pick in a heartbeat. But will Thompson?

GUARD

The Packers lost the anchor of their offensive line when right guard T.J. Lang left for division rival Detroit in free agency. Experience and ability like that are tough to replace with a rookie, but that doesn’t mean they won’t try.

Unfortunately, there isn’t too much first round talent at offensive guard this season. Forrest Lamp from Western Kentucky appears to be the only option there. Given their history converting tackles to guard and vice versa, the Packers could take a chance on one of the tackles in this draft and move him to the inside. I’m sure many in central Wisconsin would love to see Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk, who played left tackle at Wisconsin, in green and gold. When I spoke with Ramczyk earlier this week, he said he would love to play for his hometown team and would feel comfortable switching positions – but he’ll likely be off the board by the time Green Bay picks.

Bottom line here: I expect to see the Packers add some depth on the offensive line, but not until the later rounds.

TRADING DOWN

Only once has Ted Thompson traded out of the first round. That came in 2008, when he then selected a little-known receiver named Jordy Nelson with his first pick in the second round.

But, this could be the year for Thompson to trade down. There will likely be a late-first round run for quarterbacks on Thursday, giving the No. 29 pick added value. On top of that, as PackersNews.com reports, and as I noted above, there is a seemingly excessive amount of depth at the Packers positions of need – so Thompson could feel comfortable putting his faith in two second round players rather than a first and a second.

With all of that in mind, let’s make some guesses!

Best-case scenarios

T.J. Watt - OLB, Wisconsin

Submitted without comment.

Dalvin Cook - RB, Florida State

Cook is considered to be the third of the three first round running backs in this draft. Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffery will almost certainly be off the board at No. 29. It’s likely that Cook is gone by that point, too. But on the off chance he drops, the Packers should take him.

Jabrill Peppers - S/LB, Michigan

The Heisman Trophy finalist’s stock has dropped in recent weeks for two reasons. 1) Teams are unsure of his natural position. 2) More importantly, he recently failed a drug test after it came back positive for a diluted sample.

Still, the prospect of Peppers in a Dom Capers defense is too thrilling to not get excited about. Ever since Charles Woodson left, Green Bay has lacked that dynamic playmaker in the secondary. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is perhaps on the verge of becoming that guy, and pairing him up with a “Swiss army knife,” so to speak, would make Green Bay’s defense dangerous again.

Peppers’ recent issues could mean he falls right into the Packers’ lap at 29.

More likely scenarios

Malik McDowell - DT, Michigan State

Another body on the defensive line would come in handy, especially considering Letroy Guion is suspended for the first four games of the season after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

Any Cornerback

There are so many that it’s almost impossible to guess which of them will still be available at 29. But it would be a safe, smart choice for Thompson to go with a CB in round one.

Forrest Lamp – G, Western Kentucky

As I said above, I think it’s more likely that Thompson waits until the later rounds to select a guard (Josh Sitton and T.J. Lang were both late round picks, and Lane Taylor was undrafted!). Still, Lamp will likely be in play for the Packers at No. 29 and he would fill a position of need.

My prediction

I think the Packers will trade out of first round. I know, that’s not exactly thrilling for a fan, but I’ve just got a feeling about it this season! It’s only happened once in Thompson’s 12 drafts as Green Bay’s GM, but this year the draft is definitely set up for him to stock up on more picks and move back into the second round. Last time it worked out with Jordy Nelson, arguably the franchise’s second best receiver of all-time after Don Hutson, coming to Green Bay. So nine years later, why not try it again?

Final thoughts

The NFL Draft is always painfully unpredictable, and this year appears primed to bring even more chaos than others. A year ago, two quarterbacks came off the board right away and the dominos fell from there. This year, there is major uncertainty surrounding which teams will take a quarterback and when they will do it. That could open up the door for trades, and all-in-all sets up for a wild first day of the draft. The Packers will be left to adapt all the way down at the bottom of the first round. Ted Thompson said last week he usually has a few names in mind going into the first night. Will those players fall to him this year?

I guess we'll find out Thursday night.

The NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. central time on Thursday night. It can be seen on either ESPN or NFL Network. The Packers selections are listed below. All picks are eligible to be traded.