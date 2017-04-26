Trial set for suspect in fatal Stevens Point shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trial set for suspect in fatal Stevens Point shooting

Posted:
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

A trial date has been set for the suspect in a fatal shooting, sparked by a drug deal gone wrong, in Stevens Point.

The trial for Kyle Engen, 31, is scheduled to begin on October 10, according to Portage County court records.

Prosecutors say Deonte Lezine was shot and killed in March of 2016, after a deal involving $7,200 dollars worth of pot went sour.

Police tracked down and arrested Engen in Colorado more than a month later.

He faces three counts of second-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm as a repeat criminal.

Back in September, a judge entered not guilty pleas on Engen's behalf.

