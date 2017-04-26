Family offers $5,000 reward for Cocker Spaniel lost near Minocqua

MINOCQUA (WAOW) - Tom Carew and his wife love their missing Cocker Spaniel so much that they are offering $5,000 for her return.

Sasha was outside the family's cabin west of Minocqua near Squirrel Lake in early March when a strong wind storm went through and she apparently got disoriented, scared and ran off, Carew said.

"She is not replaceable. That is just what it comes down to. She just had a kind of wonderful spiritual presence about her," he said Wednesday. "She is the most wonderful companion any human could have asked for."

Sasha was seen running about five miles away on the north end of Squirrel Lake shortly after the storm, but there have been no other sightings, despite advertisements in an area newspaper, Carew said.

"We have had people go through acres and acres of area around the lake on foot. We haven't found anything," the dog lover said. "We believe she is alive and someone picked her up and took her in. She would have jumped in a car with anyone because she is so friendly with people."

The family, which splits time between their cabin near Minocqua and their home in Fond du Lac, adopted Sasha about nine years ago when she was two, Carew said.

If someone has the dog, the reward will be paid - no questions asked, he said.

"We just want our baby back. We are just on a mission to find her."

Carew can be reached at 920-579-1397