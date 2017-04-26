State Department of Health holds hearing on medicaid changes

The State Department of Health Services held a public hearing Wednesday on some medicaid changes in Wausau.

The proposed amendment to Wisconsin Badgercare would affect adults 19 to 64 who don't have children.

One change in eligibility would require a drug screening and perhaps a drug test.

The goal of what backers call reforms is to make medcaid temporary for those people who are able to work and to help them get jobs.

"We want our government assisted programs to be temporary for the able body population," Medicaid Director of Wisconsin, Michael Heifetz said. "So if folks can work, they should eventually gain employment in the private sector and move off of government assistance if they are able to do so."

Another hearing on the changes is planned for Monday in Milwaukee.