Packers sign former Saints guard Jahri Evans

On the eve of draft day Ted Thompson has made another splash into free agency, filling a void by signing former Saints guard Jahri Evans.

Evans, who will turn 34 in August, is a six time Pro Bowler and four time first-team All Pro - winning that award every season from 2009-2014. In 2010, the Saints made him the highest paid offensive guard in the history of the NFL with a seven year, $56.7 million contract.

The veteran guard remained with New Orleans until 2015, when he was released. He spent the 2016 training camp with the Seahawks before being cut and heading back to New Orleans in a starting capacity for the entirety of last season.

Evans is expected to take over the Packers starting right guard job, which was vacated when T.J. Lang left for Detroit in free agency. He is active on Twitter, but has not yet addressed the signing.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the deal.

After losing TJ Lang, looking at the possibility of having to fill a need in the draft, #Packers sign veteran G Jahri Evans. Pre-draft fun — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2017

Terms of the contract have not yet been reported, but many are speculating it will be a one-year contract.