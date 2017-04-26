Home made famous by 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on market for nearly $9M

The exterior of this home will immediately seem familiar to any devoted fan of E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." According to Zillow, the mansion has served as the public image for matriarch Kris Jenner's home since season 4 of the show. However, no member of the family ever lived there -- Jenner's real home was only shown in the interior shots of the show.

The house, which sits in Studio City and is 7,800 square feet, is on the market for $8.995 million.

The interior decor is inspired by the Medici castle in Italy, according to Zillow, and includes European details like sconces imported from the Paris Opera House and a centuries-old stone fountain.

The spacious patio also has a saltwater pool with a waterfall.

The home was built in 1983 and remodeled in 2005, the site says, and has seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

It also has indoor and outdoor chef's kitchens, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar and unique murals painted by local artist Giorgio Tuscani.

The home, which includes a theater with a 12-foot screen, has also appeared on the HBO shows "True Blood," "Entourage" and "Rome.