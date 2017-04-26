HONOR FLIGHT: Vietnam veteran reflects on time at war

Dozens of veterans from across North Central Wisconsin traveled to Washington D.C. on Monday on the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

More than 80 veterans from World War II, the Vietnam and Korean War spent the day visiting monuments and memorials.

For many of the veterans, the trip takes them back in time. Even decades later, several struggle with the memories.

“Long, long time we [the United States] were there,” Plover native and Vietnam War veteran Michael Zynda said. “Should've been over right away.”

Zynda, a U.S. Army veteran, spent a year overseas.

“I worked in an ammo dump which is where we stored all of the ammunition and chemicals and everything,” he said.

Zynda's son Jamie joined him on the trip from Wisconsin. His other son, Todd, drove five hours from North Carolina to meet them in the nation's capital.

Todd, a Marine veteran, said he knows people were tough on the Vietnam veterans when they arrived home.

“For my father, not so great of a welcome home,” Todd said.

Decades later, Michael said some of his hard feelings still linger.

“I got a little bit of animosity in one way,” he said. “Sometimes I get mad about things. I do have PTSD, I have a lot of other medical issues and most of it is from that Agent Orange.”

Both Todd and Jamie said despite the hardships they couldn't be more proud of their father.

“It's cliché, people don't get to meet their heroes but we had one of ours help raise us,” Jamie said.

Michael doesn't see himself as a hero, noting the millions who served alongside him.

“Every guy that's been there [Vietnam] has to live with some kind of story,” he said. “Some are worse than others.”

The next Never Forgotten Honor Flight is set for May 22.