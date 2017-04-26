Delaware state trooper killed in convenience store shooting

BEAR, Del. (AP) -- The Latest on the shooting of a Delaware state trooper (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Delaware Gov. John Carney is offering his condolences to the relatives and colleagues of a slain state trooper.

The trooper was fatally shot Wednesday in a convenience store parking lot in Bear. One person was taken into custody at the scene, while another is holed up in a house about 15 miles south in Middletown.

The governor issued a statement after the trooper's death was announced at a hospital in Wilmington. He says his "heart is with the officer's family and the officers who have served beside him."

Carney says "officers go to work every day knowing they put their lives on the line to protect ours." He says Delawareans are "incredibly indebted to their bravery and service."

------

5 p.m.

A Delaware State Police trooper shot in a convenience store parking lot has died.

State police said Wednesday at a news conference at a hospital that the trooper received treatment at the scene and was taken to the hospital, but passed away there.

He was shot earlier Wednesday at a Wawa store in Bear.

Police say a suspect is holed up in a house about 15 miles south of the shooting scene and has fired on officers there. They are trying to negotiate with him.

------

4 p.m.

Delaware state police say a man believed to have shot a state trooper outside a convenience store is now barricaded inside his own house.

Master Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, says investigators tracked the gunman to his home in Middletown, about 15 miles south of where the trooper was shot earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Fournier says the man has fired multiple shots at officers from inside the house. No other officers have been hurt. Police have yet to provide an update on the condition of the officer who was shot earlier.

Fournier says hostage negotiators are on the scene and have established contact with the gunman in an effort to persuade him to surrender peacefully.

People who live nearby are being told to stay in their homes with the doors locked.